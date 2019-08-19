Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: VNDA,MDT,VIVE

By MT Newswires,

Health care stocks were rising, including a nearly 1% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trading. Shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up over 1.0% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 1.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( VNDA ) was around 1% higher Monday afternoon, bouncing back from a 6.5% mid-morning decline. The specialty drugmaker said it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration concluding Vanda's methods of demonstrating improved sleep by its Hetlioz jet lag medication had "unclear clinical significance." The agency correspondence also contained other observations and the company said it would study each recommendation in addition to engaging with FDA officials.

In other sector news:

(+) Medtronic ( MDT ) climbed 1.1% after Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the medical device conglomerate by $11 to $111 a share. Deutsche Monday also reiterated its buy investment recommendation for the company's stock.

(-) Viveve Medical ( VIVE ) tumbled nearly 12% after the medical company disclosed plans to sell up to $6.8 million of its common stock from time to time through Ladenburg Thalman & Co.

This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: VNDA , MDT , VIVE


