Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: SPOK,CVS,VNDA,MDT,VIVE

Health care stocks padded their prior advance, including a more than 0.9% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index Monday afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up over 1.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 1.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Spok Holdings ( SPOK ) rose over 4% after the healthcare communications company Monday said it hired Dr. Matt Mesnik as its chief medical officer. Mesnik most recently held a similar role at a health information technology firm developing a quantifiable diagnostic test for depression and other mental illnesses and previously was the CMO for CVS Health Corp's ( CVS ) MinuteClinics.

In other sector news:

(+) Medtronic ( MDT ) climbed 1.5% after Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the medical device conglomerate by $11 to $111 a share. Deutsche Monday also reiterated its buy investment recommendation for the company's stock.

(+) Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( VNDA ) turned about 1% higher Monday afternoon, bouncing back from a 6.5% mid-morning decline. The specialty drugmaker received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration concluding Vanda's methods of demonstrating improved sleep by its Hetlioz jet lag medication had "unclear clinical significance." The agency correspondence also contained other observations and the company said it would study each recommendation in addition to engaging with FDA officials.

(-) Viveve Medical ( VIVE ) tumbled nearly 8% on Monday after the medical company disclosed plans to sell up to $6.8 million of its common stock from time to time through Ladenburg Thalman & Co.