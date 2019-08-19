Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: CHEK, VIVE, VNDA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.56%

PFE: +0.72%

ABT: +0.63%

MRK: +0.99%

AMGN: +0.48%

Health care giants were trading higher pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Check-Cap ( CHEK ), which was gaining more than 8% in value after the company and GE Healthcare said they've completed the manufacturing line transfer implementation and qualification for the C-Scan System, an ingestible scanning capsule-based system for the prevention of colorectal cancer through the detection of precancerous polyps.

(-) Viveve Medical ( VIVE ) was slumping by more than 16% after filing a prospectus for its offering of up to $6.8 million in common stock from time to time through Ladenburg Thalman & Co.

(-) Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( VNDA ) was down more than 5% after saying it has received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration on its supplemental new drug application for the jet lag treatment HETLIOZ, where the FDA said the company's measures for demonstrating improved sleep are of "unclear clinical significance."