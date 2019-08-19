Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: CHEK, VIVE, VNDA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.56%

PFE: +0.72%

ABT: +0.63%

MRK: +0.99%

AMGN: +0.48%

Health care giants were trading higher pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Check-Cap ( CHEK ), which was gaining more than 8% in value after the company and GE Healthcare said they've completed the manufacturing line transfer implementation and qualification for the C-Scan System, an ingestible scanning capsule-based system for the prevention of colorectal cancer through the detection of precancerous polyps.

(-) Viveve Medical ( VIVE ) was slumping by more than 16% after filing a prospectus for its offering of up to $6.8 million in common stock from time to time through Ladenburg Thalman & Co.

(-) Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( VNDA ) was down more than 5% after saying it has received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration on its supplemental new drug application for the jet lag treatment HETLIOZ, where the FDA said the company's measures for demonstrating improved sleep are of "unclear clinical significance."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: CHEK , VIVE , VNDA , JNJ , PFE


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar