Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PSTV,TDOC,TTOO,ARAY

Health care stocks rose on Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a nearly 1.0% gain in late trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 firmed slightly more than 1.0% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 2.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Plus Therapeutics ( PSTV ) rallied Friday, at one point climbing almost 331%, after the drugmaker narrowed its Q2 losses compared with the year-ago period and disclosed plans to begin phase II testing of its DocePLUS drug candidate in patients with small cell lung cancer. The company lowered its net loss from continuing operations to $5.12 per share during the three months ended June 30 from its $18.53 per share loss last year, also beating the single-analyst estimate expecting a $10.00 per share net loss.

In other sector news:

(+) Teladoc ( TDOC ) climbed nearly 6% after a new regulatory filing on Friday showed CEO Jason Gorevic exercised employee stock options to buy 10,000 of the virtual healthcare services company's shares at $1.67 each. Following Thursday's stock purchase, Gorevic now owns 653,924 Teladoc shares.

(+) T2 Biosystems ( TTOO ) was up 2.2% after announcing an exclusive distribution agreement with an unnamed partner bringing its rapid diagnostic technologies into Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand for the first time.

(-) Accuray ( ARAY ) was more than 8% lower in afternoon trading, recovering from a 23.2% decline earlier Friday to a record intra-day low of $2.35 a share after the radiosurgery company reported a surprise net loss of $0.02 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended June 30, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.02 per share profit. It also sees revenue this year in a range of $410 million to $420 million, lagging the $436.8 million Street view.