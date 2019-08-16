Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2019: ARAY, TTOO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.17%
PFE: +0.96%
ABT: +0.69%
MRK: +0.62%
AMGN: +0.95%
Health care giants were advancing pre-market Friday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(-) Accuray ( ARAY ), which was down 3% in pre-market trading after i t report ed late Thursday that its net loss widened to $0.02 per share in Q4 from a $0.01 loss per share a year earlier. That missed analysts' estimates of net profit of $0.02 per share in a Capital IQ survey.
In other sector news:
(+) T2 Biosystems ( TTOO ), a manufacturer of diagnostic products, was up 0.2% after saying it entered into an exclusive distribution agreement to introduce its rapid diagnostic technologies to new markets in Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand.