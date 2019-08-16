Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2019: ARAY, TTOO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.17%

PFE: +0.96%

ABT: +0.69%

MRK: +0.62%

AMGN: +0.95%

Health care giants were advancing pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Accuray ( ARAY ), which was down 3% in pre-market trading after i t report ed late Thursday that its net loss widened to $0.02 per share in Q4 from a $0.01 loss per share a year earlier. That missed analysts' estimates of net profit of $0.02 per share in a Capital IQ survey.

In other sector news:

(+) T2 Biosystems ( TTOO ), a manufacturer of diagnostic products, was up 0.2% after saying it entered into an exclusive distribution agreement to introduce its rapid diagnostic technologies to new markets in Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand.

