Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC,WEED.TO,RKDA,A,TTNP

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.02%

PFE +0.42%

ABT +0.13%

MRK +0.13%

AMGN +0.47%

Health care stocks maintained their mid-day advance, including a nearly 0.4% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping less than 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Canopy Growth Corp ( CGC ) dropped 15% on Thursday after the Canadian cannabis company reported a wider-than-expected net loss and revenue trailing analyst estimates during its fiscal Q1 ended June 30. Gross revenue raced 299.2% higher compared with the year-ago period, rising to CAD103.4 million from just CAD25.9 million last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting CAD111.5 million. Net loss expanded to CAD3.70 per share from CAD0.40 per share last year, also missing the CAD0.43 per share Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Arcadia Biosciences ( RKDA ) was nearly 18% higher Thursday afternoon after the health and nutrition ingredients company reported a surprise Q2 profit, earning $0.84 per share and reversing a $2.02 per share net loss during the year-ago period and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.91 per share net loss.

(+) Agilent Technologies ( A ) rose over 6% after the life sciences and diagnostics company late Wednesday reported fiscal Q3 financial results exceeding Wall Street expectation and projected FY19 net income and revenue also topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.76 per share, up from $0.67 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increase to $1.27 billion from $1.20 billion, also exceeding the $1.24 billion analyst mean.

(-) Titan Pharmaceuticals' ( TTNP ) at one point dropped 39.2% to a new, all-time low on Thursday after the drugmaker reported a wider-than-expected Q2 net loss and warned it only has enough cash to continue operations through October. Net loss for the three months ended June 30 increased to $0.38 per share compared with a $0.25 per share net loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.27 per share net loss. Revenue dropped 81.2% to just $502,000, also missing the $903,000 Street view.