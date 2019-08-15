Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC, A, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.56%

PFE: +0.47%

ABT: +0.79%

MRK: +0.98%

AMGN: +1.54%

Top health care stocks were rallying pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Canopy Growth ( CGC ), which was retreating more than 8% after booking a net loss of C$3.70 per share in Q1 that widened sharply from C$0.40 ($2.78) per share a year earlier, as revenue jumped to C$103.4 million from C$25.9 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net loss of C$0.43 per share, if comparable, on revenue of C$111.48 million.

(+) Agilent Technologies ( A ) was advancing by more than 8% after saying its fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income was $240 million, or $0.76 per share, improving year over year from $217 million, or $0.67 per share, and exceeding consensus estimates of $0.72 per share.

(+) Mallinckrodt ( MNK ) was up more than 5% after the pivotal phase 3 CONFIRM clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of terlipressin in 300 adults with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 met its primary endpoint.

