Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2019: TLRY, ZLAB, NVCR, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.63%

PFE: -0.80%

ABT: -0.75%

MRK: -1.18%

AMGN: -1.42%

Top health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Tilray ( TLRY ), which was down 11% after booking a wider-than-expected adjusted loss but higher-than-expected revenue for its most recent quarter. Adjusted net loss expanded to $0.32 per share for the June quarter, from a net loss of $0.15 per share for the year-ago period. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for a net loss of $0.27 per share.

(+) Zai Lab ( ZLAB ) and Novocure ( NVCR ) said the China National Medical Products Administration has granted an innovative designation for Optune, a tumor treating delivery system that uses electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division and hinder tumor growth. Novocure was up more than 2% in recent trading.

(-) Mallinckrodt ( MNK ) was down over 1% after saying its phase 1b clinical study involving patients with skin burns showed that a single application of StrataGraft, an investigational regenerative tissue, resulted in wound closure by three months in 27 of 29 study participants.

