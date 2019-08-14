Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2019: SNY,ADPT,CHNG,TLRY

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.82%

PFE -2.27%

ABT -2.83%

MRK -2.61%

AMGN -2.29%

Health care stocks retreated Wednesday, including a more than 2.2% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 2.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 2.0%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Sanofi ( SNY ) was edging lower in late Wednesday trading, giving back a nearly 1% morning advance, when the French drugmaker prevailed in a patent fight over its Jevtana prostate cancer medication. A US appeals court Wednesday upheld Sanofi's patent through 2021, effectively turning down bids by several competitors to produce a generic version of Jevtana, which generated EUR422 million in global sales for the company during FY18. Separately, UBS raised its stock rating for Sanofi to buy from neutral and also increase its price target for the company's share by EUR8 to EUR87.

In other sector news:

(+) Change Healthcare ( CHNG ) was 8% higher after the health care technology platform earned $0.56 per share during its fiscal Q1 ended June 30, excluding one-time items, up from $0.39 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized Q1 profit of $0.37 per share. Total sales rose to $855.6 million from $823.3 million during the same quarter last year and beating the $795.7 Street view.

(+) Adaptive Biotechnologies ( ADPT ) was little changed in late trade, paring almost all of a 2% decline early Wednesday after the immune medicine platform company saw its Q2 net loss widen to $1.23 per share compared with a $1.01 loss during the same quarter last year and missing analyst projections looking for a $0.14 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30.

(-) Tilray ( TLRY ) dropped nearly 15% after the Canadian cannabis producer reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.32 per share for its Q2 ended June 30, more than doubling its $0.15 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.27 per share.