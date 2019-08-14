Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2019: ADPT,CHNG,TLRY

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.75%

PFE -1.96%

ABT -2.83%

MRK -2.10%

AMGN -2.32%

Health care stocks were retreating Wednesday, including a nearly 2% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 2.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling almost 2.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Adaptive Biotechnologies ( ADPT ) fell 2% on Wednesday after the immune medicine platform company saw its Q2 net loss widen to $1.23 per share compared with a $1.01 loss during the same quarter last year and missing analyst projections looking for a $0.14 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30.

In other sector news:

(+) Change Healthcare ( CHNG ) was 7.8% higher after the health care technology platform earned $0.56 per share during its fiscal Q1 ended June 30, excluding one-time items, up from $0.39 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized Q1 profit of $0.37 per share. Total sales rose to $855.6 million from $823.3 million during the same quarter last year and beating the $795.7 Street view.

(-) Tilray ( TLRY ) dropped 13% after the Canadian cannabis producer reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.32 per share for its Q2 ended June 30, more than doubling its $0.15 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.27 per share.