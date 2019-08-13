Health Care Sector Update for 08/13/2019: WMGI,DCPH,DRIO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.58%

PFE +1.12%

ABT +2.23%

MRK +0.68%

AMGN +0.35%

Health care stocks were rising in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing over 1.3% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 1.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead about 1.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Wright Medical Group ( WMGI ) was 2% higher this afternoon, giving up much of its 7.5% advance earlier Tuesday after a new regulatory filing showed Richard Wallman, a member of the medical device company's board of directors, purchased 23,000 shares at a volume-weighted average of $21.56 apiece. Wallman now owns a total of 156,291 Wright Medical shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( DCPH ) climbed 115.5% to a 14-month high of $42.99 a share after saying its ripretinib drug candidate met its primary endpoint of significantly improving progression-free survival in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors compared with a placebo during phase III testing. Ripretinib also produced positive results during a phase I trial in patients with second-line through fourth-line plus gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

(-) DarioHealth ( DRIO ) was down over 20% after the diabetes-diagnosis company turned in a GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.13 per share, more than halving its $0.32 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.