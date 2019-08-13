Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/13/2019: DCPH, DRIO, ELAN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.01%

PFE: -0.03%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.67%

AMGN: -0.60%

Top health care stocks were mixed in Tuesday's pre-market trading .

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( DCPH ), which was surging by over 122% after saying its phase 3 INVICTUS study of ripretinib has met its primary endpoint, significantly improving progression-free survival in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

(-) DarioHealth ( DRIO ) was declining by more than 6% as i t report ed Q2 net loss of $0.13 per share on a GAAP basis, compared with a net loss of $0.32 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had estimated a loss of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

(+) Elanco Animal Health ( ELAN ) was advancing by nearly 3% after posting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share, up from $0.27 in the same period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $0.26 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

