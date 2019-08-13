Health Care Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CRON,CRON.TO,WMGI,DRIO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.26%

PFE -0.25%

ABT +2.82%

MRK +0.62%

AMGN -0.02%

Health care stocks added to their mid-day gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing almost 1.4% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 1.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead about 1.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Cronos Group ( CRON ) rose more than 5% after Piper Jaffray began analyst coverage of the Canadian cannabis company with an overweight investment rating and an $18 price target.

In other sector news:

(+) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( DCPH ) climbed as much as 115.5% to a 14-month high of $42.99 a share after saying its ripretinib drug candidate met its primary endpoint of significantly improving progression-free survival in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors compared with a placebo during phase III testing. Ripretinib also produced positive results during a phase I trial in patients with second-line through fourth-line plus gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

(+) Wright Medical Group ( WMGI ) was 2.6% higher this afternoon, giving up much of its 7.5% advance earlier Tuesday after a new regulatory filing showed Richard Wallman, a member of the medical device company's board of directors, purchased 23,000 shares at a volume-weighted average of $21.56 apiece. Wallman now owns a total of 156,291 Wright Medical shares.

(-) DarioHealth ( DRIO ) was down over 20% after the diabetes-diagnosis company turned in a GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.13 per share, more than halving its $0.32 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.