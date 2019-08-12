Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2019: SOLY,MLND,ORGS,BLUE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.08%

PFE -2.57%

ABT -2.26%

MRK -0.20%

AMGN +4.73%

Health care stocks dropped Monday, including a more than 1.1% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down around 1.0% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling just under 1.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Soliton ( SOLY ) was more than 21% higher in late Monday trading after the medical device company said it has begun enrolling participants for a phase III trial of its Soliton Rapid Acoustic Pulse device as a potential cellulite treatment. Soliton is expecting to enroll around 60 patients across its four test sites in Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Scottsdale, Ariz.

In other sector news:

(-) Millendo Therapeutics ( MLND ) was 1% lower in late trade, reversing a prior gain that followed the specialty drugmaker Monday reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.74 per share but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.86 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30. Millendo had no revenue during the quarter, as expected.

(-) Orgenesis ( ORGS ) turned more than 3% lower this afternoon, giving back a 3% advance earlier Monday after the biotechnology company reported a 95% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels to $7.8 million.

(-) bluebird bio ( BLUE ) fell over 5% after William Blair lowered its rating on the genetic therapies company to market perform from outperform previously.