Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2019: NVAX, SXTC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.03%

PFE: -0.03%

ABT: -0.20%

MRK: +0.02%

AMGN: +0.20%

Leading health care stocks were mixed in pre-bell trading Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) China SXT Pharmaceuticals ( SXTC ), which were up nearly 21% Monday pre-bell after the company said it has received a new certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice for Pharmaceutical Products by the Food and Drug Administration of Jiangsu Province, China.

(+) Novavax ( NVAX ), which was up nearly 2% pre-bell after reporting new data from the company's phase 3 clinical trial of ResVax, a vaccine for infants designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection.

