Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2019: NVAX, SXTC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.03%
PFE: -0.03%
ABT: -0.20%
MRK: +0.02%
AMGN: +0.20%
Leading health care stocks were mixed in pre-bell trading Monday.
Early movers include:
(+) China SXT Pharmaceuticals ( SXTC ), which were up nearly 21% Monday pre-bell after the company said it has received a new certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice for Pharmaceutical Products by the Food and Drug Administration of Jiangsu Province, China.
(+) Novavax ( NVAX ), which was up nearly 2% pre-bell after reporting new data from the company's phase 3 clinical trial of ResVax, a vaccine for infants designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection.