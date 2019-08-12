Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MLND,ORGS,BLUE

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were dropping, including a nearly 0.8% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling just over 0.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Millendo Therapeutics ( MLND ) was almost 1% higher after the specialty drugmaker Monday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.74 per share beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.86 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30. Millendo had no revenue during the quarter, as expected.

In other sector news:

(-) Orgenesis ( ORGS ) turned more than 3% lower this afternoon, giving back a 3% advance earlier Monday after the biotechnology company reported a 95% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels to $7.8 million.

(-) bluebird bio ( BLUE ) fell 4% after William Blair lowered its rating on the genetic therapies company to market perform from outperform previously.