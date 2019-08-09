Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2019: VRAY, NKTR, AMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.12%

PFE: -0.22%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.11%

AMGN: -0.39%

Leading health care stocks were flat to lower pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) ViewRay ( VRAY ), which was slumping more than 43% as its Q2 sales rose to $30.2 million from $16.4 million in the year-ago period and topped the CapIQ mean for $25.92 million. Net loss per share widened to $0.32 from a loss of $0.30 last year and missed estimates for a $0.24 loss GAAP.

(-) Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR ) was plunging by more than 37% as the biotech company said that some patients received suboptimal batches of an experimental cancer treatment, under which patients did not respond as robustly as expected, Investor's Business Daily reported. The company also late Thursday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.63 per share, reversing a $5.33 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.80 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30.

(-) Amarin ( AMRN ) was down 18% after saying the FDA plans to hold an advisory committee meeting (AdCom), tentatively scheduled for Nov. 14, related to its review of the pending supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to expand Vascepa labeling based on the REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study.