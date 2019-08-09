Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2019: LVGO,MRK,AMRN,NVRO,NKTR

Health care stocks were mostly higher in late trade, reversing their early retreat. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was ahead nearly 0.4% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up about 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index still was falling almost 0.2% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Livongo Health ( LVGO ) was more than 13% higher after a regulatory filing late Thursday showed a Boston-area pooled investment fund, GC Venture LH, holds a 25% equity stake in the medical device company following Livongo's July 25 initial public offering and a concurrent secondary offering of its shares previously owned by the Merck ( MRK ) Global Health Innovation Fund. GC Venture owns now owns nearly 22.8 million Livongo shares following the conversion of its preferred stock and its July 29 purchase of almost 2.7 shares from Merck Global Health.

In other sector news:

(+) Nevro ( NVRO ) climbed over 22% to $77.43, the highest in more than a year, after the medical device company reported a net loss of $0.91 per share for its Q2 ended June 30, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.97 per share loss. Revenue slipped 3% from year-ago levels to $93.6 million but also exceeded the $88.4 million Street view.

(-) Amarin ( AMRN ) slid 17% lower after saying the US Food and Drug Administration likely won't make a decision on the company's supplemental new drug application for its Vascepa fish-oil pill before the end of the year after scheduling a surprise advisory review meeting for mid-November. The FDA had been expected to rule by Sept. 28 on Amarin's claim Vascepa reduces cardiovascular risks by 25% but the company said the Nov. 14 agency meeting will now result in a three-month extension and also delay the start of US sales.

(-) Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR ) Friday plunged nearly 41% to a 30-month low of $17.50 a share after the specialty drugmaker reported a 97.8% decline in its Q2 revenue company compared with year-ago levels, falling to $23.3 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $3.4 million. The steep year-over-year retreat reflects $1.06 billion in license fees recognized by Nektar during the April-to-June period in 2018 through a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).

