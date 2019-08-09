Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2019: AMRN,NVRO,NKTR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.22%

PFE -1.67%

ABT +0.98%

MRK +0.61%

AMGN -0.82%

Health care stocks were slightly lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a less than 0.1% loss in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were also down less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Amarin ( AMRN ) slid 16% lower after saying the US Food and Drug Administration likely won't make a a decision on the company's supplimental new drug application for its Vascepa fish-oil pill before the end of the year after scheduling a surprise advisory review meeting for mid-November. The FDA had been expected to rule by Sept. 28 on Amarin's claim Vascepa reduces cardiovascular risks by 25% but the company said the Nov. 14 agency meeting will now result in a three-month extension and also delay the start of US sales.

In other sector news:

(+) Nevro ( NVRO ) climbed over 22% to $77.43, the highest in more than a year, after the medical device company reported a net loss of $0.91 per share for its Q2 ended June 30, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.97 per share loss. Revenue slipped 3% from year-ago levels to $93.6 million but also exceeded the $88.4 million Street view.

(-) Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR ) Friday plunged nearly 41% to a 30-month low of $17.50 a share after the specialty drugmaker reported a 97.8% decline in its Q2 revenue company compared with year-ago levels, falling to $23.3 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $3.4 million. The steep year-over-year retreat reflects $1.06 billion in license fees recognized by Nektar during the April-to-June period in 2018 through a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb ( BMY ).