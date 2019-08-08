Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2019: IMRN,AVDR,GKOS,PTLA,ICUI

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks rose Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing about 1.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 1.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 1.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Immuron Ltd ( IMRN ) was 6% lower in late trade, retracing an initial decline that followed the Australian biopharmaceuticals company saying it found little difference between the active and placebo groups in a trial of its IMM-124 drug candidate in patients with severe alcoholic hepatitis who had previously been treated with steroids. The data indicate IMM-124E was safe to use and well-tolerated but did reduce lipopolysaccharide levels in any of the patients, Immuron said, adding there also were no differences seen in other measures of end-stage liver disease across the three study groups.

In other sector news:

(+) Avedro ( AVDR ) jumped 45% higher to a best-ever $24.74 a share after the ophthalmic drug and medical device company agreed to a $456.5 million, all-stock buyout offer. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each Avedro share they own, valuing the target company at $26.68 per share and representing a 56.4% premium based on the closing prices for the respective companies' stocks on Wednesday night. A Q4 close is expected.

(+) Portola Pharmaceuticals ( PTLA ) was 12% higher after reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.97 per share, paring a $1.61 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.02 per share net loss for the drugmaker. Revenue surged to $28.4 million from just $4 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $25.4 million analyst mean. Separately, Portola filed a preliminary prospectus for a mixed-shelf offering.

(-) ICU Medical ( ICUI ) dropped as much as 35% to a more than two-year low of $160 a share after reporting Q2 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations and slashed its FY19 outlook. Q2 adjusted EPS for the medical device company was $1.99, slipping from $2.69 during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07. Revenue fell 13.4% to $312.3 million, also lagging the $315.47 million analyst mean.