Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2019: CVRS, CAH, PRGO, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.05%

PFE: +0.60%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.71%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were flat to higher in pre-bell trading Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Corindus Vascular Robotics ( CVRS ), which was surging by over 75% as it agreed to be acquired by Siemens Medical Solutions, a unit of Siemens Healthineers AG, for $4.28 per share in cash, or about $1.1 billion.

(+) Cardinal Health ( CAH ) was over 2% higher after reporting fiscal Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $1.01 per share in the 2018 quarter and beating the $0.94 analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Perrigo ( PRGO ) was gaining more than 2% in value after the company posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.86, slipping form $1.22 a year ago but still above the $0.80 Capital IQ consensus.

