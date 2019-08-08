Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AVDR,GKOS,PTLA,ICUI

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.92%

PFE +0.83%

ABT +1.77%

MRK +0.47%

AMGN +0.72%

Health care stocks were rising, including a nearly 1.2% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 1.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Avedro ( AVDR ) jumped 45% higher to a best-ever $24.74 a share after the ophthalmic drug and medical device company agreed to a $456.5 million, all-stock buyout offer. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each Avedro share they own, valuing the target company at $26.68 per share and representing a 56.4% premium based on the closing prices for the respective companies' stocks on Wednesday night. A Q4 close is expected.

In other sector news:

(+) Portola Pharmaceuticals ( PTLA ) was 9.7% higher after reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.97 per share, paring a a $1.61 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.02 per share net loss for the drugmaker. Revenue surged to $28.4 million from just $4 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $25.4 million analyst mean. Separately, Portola filed a preliminary prospectus for a mixed-shelf offering.

(-) ICU Medical ( ICUI ) dropped as much as 35% to a more than two-year low of $160 a share after reporting Q2 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations and slashed its FY19 outlook. Q2 adjusted EPS for the medical device company was $1.99, slipping from $2.69 during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07. Revenue fell 13.4% to $312.3 million, also lagging the $315.47 million analyst mean.