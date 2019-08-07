Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2019: GH,CBM,PEN

By MT Newswires,

JNJ -0.70%

PFE -1.50%

ABT -0.77%

MRK -0.63%

AMGN -1.21%

Health care stocks were declining, including a 0.3% retreat for the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 0.2%.

(+) Guardant Health ( GH ) jumped 23.4% to an all-time high of $111.69 a share on Wednesday after the precision oncology company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and also raised its FY19 revenue forecast. The company also said it expects to enroll the first patient for a clinical trial of its blood test to diagnose colorectal cancer in average-risk individuals between 50 to 84 years old before the end of the year.

(+) Cambrex ( CBM ) climbed 47% after the specialty drugmaker Wednesday agreed to a $2.4 billion buyout offer from an affiliate of Permira Funds. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Cambrex investors will receive $60 in cash for each of their shares, representing a 47.1% premium to Tuesday's closing price. Cambrex also can actively solicit alternative proposals over the next 45 days through a "go-shop" period.

(-) Penumbra ( PEN ) fell almost 12% after the medical device company late Tuesday reported improved Q2 financial results compared with year-ago levels and also exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company earned an adjusted profit of $0.27 per share during the three months ended on $134.2 million in revenue, up from $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year on $109.6 million in revenue and topping the Capital IQ consensus calls by $0.05 per share and $3.5 million, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

