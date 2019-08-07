Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2019: CBM, RYTM, GH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.08%

PFE: -0.19%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.12%

AMGN: -0.76%

Top health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Cambrex ( CBM ), which was surging more than 47% after the life sciences company said it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Permira Funds in a transaction valued at $2.4 billion, including net debt.

(+) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( RYTM ) was soaring by almost 29% after the company said topline results were positive from two pivotal, phase 3 clinical trials evaluating setmelanotide to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesities.

(+) Guardant Health ( GH ) was gaining more than 20% in value after i t report ed a Q2 net loss of $0.13 per share compared with a net loss of $1.75 per share a year earlier and narrower than the loss of $0.35 per share consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ. The company also lifted its revenue guidance for the full year to ahead of the Street view.

