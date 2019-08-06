Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: PODD,HAE,BHC

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.3%

PFE -0.1%

ABT +1.2%

MRK +1.4%

AMGN +0.8%

Health care stocks were rising, including a nearly 0.7% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just under 0.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Insulet ( PODD ) rose to a best-ever $149.36 a share after the medical device company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue and also projected Q3 and FY19 exceeding Wall Street estimates. Revenue rose 42.5% during the three months ended June 30 over the year-ago period to $177.1 million, beating the $163.6 million consensus call.

In other sector news:

(+) Haemonetics ( HAE ) jumped almost 13% to a record high of $132.32 a share on Tuesday after the hematology products company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.81 per share on $238.5 million in revenue, exceeding the analyst estimates by $0.17 per share and $1.7 million, respectively. It also increased its FY19 earnings guidance by $0.15 per share over its prior outlook to a new range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus by at least $0.01 per share.

(-) Bausch Health Companies ( BHC ) dropped 5.3% on Tuesday after the eye care products company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.49 per share, paring a $2.49 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a GAAP net loss of $0.31 per share.