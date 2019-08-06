Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BDX, BHC, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.26%

PFE: +0.51%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.12%

AMGN: +0.28%

Most health care majors were climbing pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Becton, Dickinson and Co. ( BDX ), which was down nearly 4% even after i t report ed a fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.08, up from $2.91 a year ago and beating the $3.06 Capital IQ consensus. It reported revenue of $4.35 billion, an improvement over a year ago but just shy of the Street forecast.

(+) Bausch Health Companies ( BHC ) was up more than 2% after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.49 per diluted share, down from a year ago and also below the Street forecast for a GAAP loss of $0.31 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Mallinckrodt ( MNK ) was recently trading nearly 4% higher after booking Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, up from $2.16 per share and higher than the adjusted EPS consensus estimate of $2.08 compiled by Capital IQ.