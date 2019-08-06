Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: ALLK,PODD,HAE,BHC

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks rose Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing more than 0.6% in late trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up over 1.0% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 1.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Allakos ( ALLK ) raced another 31% higher at one point on Tuesday, touching a new record high of $85.40 a share, after the biotechnology company disclosed plans for a $200 million public offering of its common stock. The company is expecting to pocket around $187.2 million in net proceeds after first paying underwriter discounts and other offering expenses and will be used to fund general corporate purposes, according to the preliminary prospectus.

In other sector news:

(+) Insulet ( PODD ) rose to a best-ever $149.45 a share after the medical device company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue and also projected Q3 and FY19 exceeding Wall Street estimates. Revenue rose 42.5% during the three months ended June 30 over the year-ago period to $177.1 million, beating the $163.6 million consensus call.

(+) Haemonetics ( HAE ) jumped almost 13% to a record high of $132.72 a share on Tuesday after the hematology products company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.81 per share on $238.5 million in revenue, exceeding the analyst estimates by $0.17 per share and $1.7 million, respectively. It also increased its FY19 earnings guidance by $0.15 per share over its prior outlook to a new range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus by at least $0.01 per share.

(-) Bausch Health Companies ( BHC ) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday after the eye care products company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.49 per share, paring a $2.49 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a GAAP net loss of $0.31 per share.