Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: GLYC, PRVB, ZYME, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.24%

PFE: -0.39%

ABT: -1.95%

MRK: -0.38%

AMGN: -1.03%

Health care giants were retreating pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) GlycoMimetics ( GLYC ), which was plunging more than 55% after the biopharmaceutical firm said a phase 3 study of its lead compound failed to meet primary or secondary efficacy endpoints, putting at risk a license agreement of up to $285 million with Pfizer ( PFE ) for the development and commercialization of rivipansel.

(+) Provention Bio ( PRVB ) was up nearly 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to teplizumab (PRV-031) for the prevention or delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals at-risk of developing the disease.

In other sector news:

(=) Zymeworks ( ZYME ) was unchanged after i t report ed a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.61 per share compared with a $0.05 loss per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted loss of $0.60 per share.