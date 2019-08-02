Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SEM,TNDM,IOVA

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.21%

PFE -0.64%

ABT -0.03%

MRK +0.66%

AMGN +0.39%

Health care stocks were moderately lower, including a 0.6% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Select Medical Holdings Corp ( SEM ) declined 4% after the hospital company late Thursday priced a $550 million private placement of its 6.25% senior notes due 2026. The company also posted slightly better-than-expected Q2 revenue. A portion of the net proceeds, together with borrowed funds, will redeem all $710 million of its 6.375% senior notes due 2021 as well as repaying its revolving credit facility in full.

In other sector news:

(+) Tandem Diabetes Care ( TNDM ) rose 7.6% on Friday after paring its Q2 net loss compared with year-ago levels, posting a $0.03 per share loss after last year recording a $1.17 per share loss and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.24 per share net loss. Net sales rose to $93 million from $34 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $70 million analyst mean.

(-) Iovance Biotherapeutics ( IOVA ) dropped more than 7% after late Thursday reporting a $0.38 per share net loss during its Q2 ended June 30, expanding on a $0.34 per share loss during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share.