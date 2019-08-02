Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: GMED,SEM,TNDM,IOVA

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were moderately lower shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling over 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling almost 1.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Globus Medical ( GMED ) climbed more than 7% after the medical device company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue and also raised its FY19 sales outlook above Wall Street forecasts. It is projecting around $775 million in revenue this year, up $5 million from its prior guidance for the 12 months ending in December and exceeding the $868.6 million Capital IQ consensus.

In other sector news:

(+) Tandem Diabetes Care ( TNDM ) rose 8% on Friday after paring its Q2 net loss compared with year-ago levels, posting a $0.03 per share loss after last year recording a $1.17 per share loss and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.24 per share net loss. Net sales rose to $93 million from $34 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $70 million analyst mean.

(-) Select Medical Holdings Corp ( SEM ) declined over 4% after the hospital company late Thursday priced a $550 million private placement of its 6.25% senior notes due 2026. The company also posted slightly better-than-expected Q2 revenue. A portion of the net proceeds, together with borrowed funds, will redeem all $710 million of its 6.375% senior notes due 2021 as well as repaying its revolving credit facility in full.

(-) Iovance Biotherapeutics ( IOVA ) dropped 5.8% after late Thursday reporting a $0.38 per share net loss during its Q2 ended June 30, expanding on a $0.34 per share loss during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share.