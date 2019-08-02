Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: GMED,SEM,TNDM,IOVA

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.30%

PFE -0.67%

ABT -0.27%

MRK +0.67%

AMGN +0.79%

Health care stocks were moderately lower shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling over 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling almost 1.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Globus Medical ( GMED ) climbed more than 7% after the medical device company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue and also raised its FY19 sales outlook above Wall Street forecasts. It is projecting around $775 million in revenue this year, up $5 million from its prior guidance for the 12 months ending in December and exceeding the $868.6 million Capital IQ consensus.

In other sector news:

(+) Tandem Diabetes Care ( TNDM ) rose 8% on Friday after paring its Q2 net loss compared with year-ago levels, posting a $0.03 per share loss after last year recording a $1.17 per share loss and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.24 per share net loss. Net sales rose to $93 million from $34 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $70 million analyst mean.

(-) Select Medical Holdings Corp ( SEM ) declined over 4% after the hospital company late Thursday priced a $550 million private placement of its 6.25% senior notes due 2026. The company also posted slightly better-than-expected Q2 revenue. A portion of the net proceeds, together with borrowed funds, will redeem all $710 million of its 6.375% senior notes due 2021 as well as repaying its revolving credit facility in full.

(-) Iovance Biotherapeutics ( IOVA ) dropped 5.8% after late Thursday reporting a $0.38 per share net loss during its Q2 ended June 30, expanding on a $0.34 per share loss during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: GMED , TNDM , SEM , IOVA


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar