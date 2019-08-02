Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: APHA, TNDM, IMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.22%

PFE: -0.13%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.35%

AMGN: -0.54%

Health care heavyweights were mostly lower pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Aphria ( APHA ), which was surging by more than 30% after i t report ed fourth quarter net revenues of $128.6 million versus a forecast near $99.25 million, an increase of 75% from Q3 and 969% from a year ago. Revenue for adult-use cannabis was $18.5 million in the fourth quarter, up 158% from prior quarter.

(+) Tandem Diabetes Care ( TNDM ) was advancing by more than 10% after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.03 per share compared with a net loss of $1.17 per share a year earlier, narrower than the net loss consensus estimate of $0.24 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) ImmunoGen ( IMGN ) was more than 3.5% higher as it reported a Q2 loss of $0.29 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.31 in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.33 GAAP per share and a loss of $0.35 normalized.