Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: ABMD, CFMS, ABC, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.25%

PFE: -0.77%

ABT: -0.98%

MRK: +0.19%

AMGN: +0.25%

Health care majors were mixed in pre-market Thursday trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Abiomed ( ABMD ), which was slumping by over 19% as it booked earnings of $1.93 per share for Q1 of fiscal 2020 compared to $1.95 per share in the year-ago period and well above the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $0.97.

(-) ConforMIS ( CFMS ) was plunging by more than 33% after i t report ed a Q2 net loss per share of $0.11, compared with a net loss of $0.24 a year ago and matching the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) AmerisourceBergen ( ABC ) was advancing by over 2% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share, up from $1.54 a year ago. That result was higher than the average view of analysts polled by Capital IQ of $1.62.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: ABMD , CFMS , ABC , JNJ , PFE


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar