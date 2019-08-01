Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: ABMD, CFMS, ABC, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.25%

PFE: -0.77%

ABT: -0.98%

MRK: +0.19%

AMGN: +0.25%

Health care majors were mixed in pre-market Thursday trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Abiomed ( ABMD ), which was slumping by over 19% as it booked earnings of $1.93 per share for Q1 of fiscal 2020 compared to $1.95 per share in the year-ago period and well above the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $0.97.

(-) ConforMIS ( CFMS ) was plunging by more than 33% after i t report ed a Q2 net loss per share of $0.11, compared with a net loss of $0.24 a year ago and matching the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) AmerisourceBergen ( ABC ) was advancing by over 2% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share, up from $1.54 a year ago. That result was higher than the average view of analysts polled by Capital IQ of $1.62.