Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.65%

PFE +1.97%

ABT -0.58%

MRK +1.01%

AMGN +4.64%

Health care stocks were rising, including a nearly 0.2% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just under 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) NuVasive ( NUVA ) rose 10% on Wednesday after the medical device company reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.63 per share, up from $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue increased 3.7% year-over-year to $292.1 million, also topping the $290.59 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Amgen ( AMGN ) was 4.6% higher after the biotechnology conglomerate reported above-consensus Q2 financial results and raised the bottom end of its FY19 earnings and revenue forecasts. The company reported adjusted EPS of $3.97 on $5.87 billion in sales, topping the analyst mean expecting $3.58 per share in adjusted earnings on $5.68 billion in revenue.

(-) Aclaris Therapeutics ( ACRS ) dropped 27% to a worst-ever $1.27 a share on Wednesday after the biopharmaceuticals company late Tuesday said its ATI-501 drug candidate failed to produce a statistically significant improvement compared with a placebo for some secondary endpoints during phase II testing in patients with alopecia areata.