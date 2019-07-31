Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: HUM, TTOO, AMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.03%

PFE: +0.31%

ABT: +0.09%

MRK: -0.05%

AMGN: +2.29%

Leading health care stocks were trading higher pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) T2 Biosystems ( TTOO ) was plunging by more than 38% amid a Q2 loss of $0.35 per share, wider than the year-ago loss of $0.32 and the $0.33 loss expected by analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) Humana ( HUM ), which was up more than 6% after posting Q2 adjusted EPS of $6.05, up from $3.96 a year ago and topping the $5.27 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Amarin ( AMRN ) was advancing by over 3% as it booked a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, reversing last year's $0.10 loss and beating the Capital IQ consensus of a $0.01 loss for the period.

