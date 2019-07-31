Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.84%

PFE +0.57%

ABT -0.91%

MRK +0.31%

AMGN +4.99%

Health care stocks were dropping shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, including a 0.6% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) DelMar Pharmaceuticals ( DMPI ) still was more than 5% higher this afternoon, backing down from a 54% surge earlier Wednesday after the biopharmaceuticals company said 20 patients are now participating in a phase II study of its VAL-083 drug candidate, reaching two-thirds of the projected enrollment in the trial of the prospective first-line treatment for newly-diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma.

In other sector news:

(+) NuVasive ( NUVA ) rose 11.5% on Wednesday after the medical device company reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.63 per share, up from $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue increased 3.7% year-over-year to $292.1 million, also topping the $290.59 million Street view.

(+) Amgen ( AMGN ) was 5% higher after the biotechnology conglomerate reported above-consensus Q2 financial results and raised the bottom end of its FY19 earnings and revenue forecasts. The company reported adjusted EPS of $3.97 on $5.87 billion in sales, topping the analyst mean expecting $3.58 per share in adjusted earnings on $5.68 billion in revenue.

(-) Aclaris Therapeutics ( ACRS ) dropped 27% to a worst-ever $1.25 a share on Wednesday after the biopharmaceuticals company late Tuesday said its ATI-501 drug candidate failed to produce a statistically significant improvement compared with a placebo for some secondary endpoints during phase II testing in patients with alopecia areata.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

