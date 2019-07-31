Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.84%

PFE +0.57%

ABT -0.91%

MRK +0.31%

AMGN +4.99%

Health care stocks were dropping shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, including a 0.6% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) DelMar Pharmaceuticals ( DMPI ) still was more than 5% higher this afternoon, backing down from a 54% surge earlier Wednesday after the biopharmaceuticals company said 20 patients are now participating in a phase II study of its VAL-083 drug candidate, reaching two-thirds of the projected enrollment in the trial of the prospective first-line treatment for newly-diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma.

In other sector news:

(+) NuVasive ( NUVA ) rose 11.5% on Wednesday after the medical device company reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.63 per share, up from $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue increased 3.7% year-over-year to $292.1 million, also topping the $290.59 million Street view.

(+) Amgen ( AMGN ) was 5% higher after the biotechnology conglomerate reported above-consensus Q2 financial results and raised the bottom end of its FY19 earnings and revenue forecasts. The company reported adjusted EPS of $3.97 on $5.87 billion in sales, topping the analyst mean expecting $3.58 per share in adjusted earnings on $5.68 billion in revenue.

(-) Aclaris Therapeutics ( ACRS ) dropped 27% to a worst-ever $1.25 a share on Wednesday after the biopharmaceuticals company late Tuesday said its ATI-501 drug candidate failed to produce a statistically significant improvement compared with a placebo for some secondary endpoints during phase II testing in patients with alopecia areata.