Health Care Sector Update for 07/30/2019: MEDP,NBIX,HCA

Health care stocks were falling on Tuesday, including a more than 0.7% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing nearly 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Medpace Holdings ( MEDP ) jumped 18% gain on Tuesday after the contract research organization reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and projected above-consensus FY19 net income and revenue. The company posted adjusted EPS of $0.81 on $214.1 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for adjusted EPS of $0.64 and $201 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Neurocrine Biosciences ( NBIX ) was almost 10% higher after swinging to a Q2 profit, earning $0.54 per share during the three months ended June 30 compared with a $0.07 per share net loss during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.22 per share. Revenue soared 89% to $183.6 million, also beating the $161.8 million analyst mean.

(-) HCA Healthcare ( HCA ) retreated Tuesday, falling 8.5% after the hospital company reported net income and revenue for its Q2 ended June 30 missing Wall Street expectations. It earned $2.25 per share, slipping from a $2.31 per share profit during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.22 per share. Revenue rose 9.3% over the same quarter last year to $12.60 billion but also narrowly missing the Street view looking for $12.61 billion in Q2 revenue.