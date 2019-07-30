Health Care Sector Update for 07/30/2019: INCY,MEDP,NBIX,HCA

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.83%

PFE -6.69%

ABT -0.44%

MRK +0.63%

AMGN -0.19%

Health care stocks added to their mid-day decline this afternoon, including a more than 0.8% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 0.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Incyte ( INCY ) climbed nearly 6% after the specialty drugmaker Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.76 per share, improving on a $0.64 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ by $0.26 per share. Revenue rose to $529.9 million during the three months ended June 30 compared with $521.5 million in revenue during the year-ago period and also crushing the $498.6 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Medpace Holdings ( MEDP ) jumped 17.5% on Tuesday after the contract research organization reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and projected above-consensus FY19 net income and revenue. The company posted adjusted EPS of $0.81 on $214.1 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for adjusted EPS of $0.64 and $201 million in revenue.

(+) Neurocrine Biosciences ( NBIX ) was almost 10% higher after swinging to a Q2 profit, earning $0.54 per share during the three months ended June 30 compared with a $0.07 per share net loss during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.22 per share. Revenue soared 89% to $183.6 million, also beating the $161.8 million analyst mean.

(-) HCA Healthcare ( HCA ) retreated Tuesday, falling over 9% after the hospital company reported net income and revenue for its Q2 ended June 30 missing Wall Street expectations. It earned $2.25 per share, slipping from a $2.31 per share profit during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.22 per share. Revenue rose 9.3% over the same quarter last year to $12.60 billion but also narrowly missing the Street view looking for $12.61 billion in Q2 revenue.