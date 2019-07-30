Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/30/2019: INCY,MEDP,NBIX,HCA

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.83%

PFE -6.69%

ABT -0.44%

MRK +0.63%

AMGN -0.19%

Health care stocks added to their mid-day decline this afternoon, including a more than 0.8% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 0.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Incyte ( INCY ) climbed nearly 6% after the specialty drugmaker Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.76 per share, improving on a $0.64 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ by $0.26 per share. Revenue rose to $529.9 million during the three months ended June 30 compared with $521.5 million in revenue during the year-ago period and also crushing the $498.6 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Medpace Holdings ( MEDP ) jumped 17.5% on Tuesday after the contract research organization reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and projected above-consensus FY19 net income and revenue. The company posted adjusted EPS of $0.81 on $214.1 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for adjusted EPS of $0.64 and $201 million in revenue.

(+) Neurocrine Biosciences ( NBIX ) was almost 10% higher after swinging to a Q2 profit, earning $0.54 per share during the three months ended June 30 compared with a $0.07 per share net loss during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.22 per share. Revenue soared 89% to $183.6 million, also beating the $161.8 million analyst mean.

(-) HCA Healthcare ( HCA ) retreated Tuesday, falling over 9% after the hospital company reported net income and revenue for its Q2 ended June 30 missing Wall Street expectations. It earned $2.25 per share, slipping from a $2.31 per share profit during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.22 per share. Revenue rose 9.3% over the same quarter last year to $12.60 billion but also narrowly missing the Street view looking for $12.61 billion in Q2 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: INCY , MEDP , NBIX , HCA


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar