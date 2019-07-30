Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/30/2019: FMS, MRK, LLY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, AMGN

Top health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Fresenius Medical Care ( FMS ), which was down more than 7% after reporting Q2 results that missed Wall Street views. Adjusted earnings per share came in at EUR0.92 ($1.03), a 9% decline from EUR1.01 in the same quarter a year ago and trailing the Capital IQ consensus estimate of EUR1.11.

(+) Merck ( MRK ) was up more than 2% as the pharmaceutical company posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, up from $1.06 in the same period a year ago. That result exceeded the estimate of $1.16 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(-) Eli Lilly ( LLY ) was recently trading lower even though the pharmaceutical company reported Q2 earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts and raised its earnings outlook for the year. Lilly reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.50 per share, up from $1.48 last year and topping the $1.45 Capital IQ consensus.

