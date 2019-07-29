Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TWST,RDY,MYL,PFE,EXAS,GHDX

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks slipped from their earlier gains this afternoon, including a 0.3% advance for the NYSE Health Care Index in afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling slightly more than 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Twist Bioscience Corp ( TWST ) was 3.4% higher in late trade after the synthetic DNA company Monday announced the commercial launch of its long oligonucleotides product line for use in drug discovery and other genetic processes. According to the company, Twist developed a proprietary method to make oligos up to 300 bases long, or as much as 33% longer than other ways of producing the genetic material. It also said the longer oligos also are useful in data storage, where longer pieces of DNA can store more digital data per strand, Twist said.

In other sector news:

(+) Mylan ( MYL ) rose over 13% after Monday agreeing to an all-stock merger with Pfizer's Upjohn off-patent branded and generic medicines unit and creating a new company with between $19 billion to $20 billion in projected FY20 revenue. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Mylan investors will own 43% of the new company after each of their shares convert into one share of the new company. Mylan CEO Heather Bresch also will retire, effective with the deal closing.

(-) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ( RDY ) declined more than 3% on Monday after the Indian drugmaker reported an increase in fiscal Q1 revenue to INR38.44 billion from INR37.21 billion during the year-ago period but still trailing the INR39.98 billion Street view. It also said that chief operating officer Erez Israeli was elevated to CEO.

(-) Exact Sciences ( EXAS ) declined 4% after announcing a $2.8 billion buyout transaction of Genomic Health ( GHDX ). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Genomic Health investors will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in Exact Science stock for each of their shares, subject to a 10% collar based on Exact Sciences' volume-weighted average price during the 45 trading days ended last Friday.