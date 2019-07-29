Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: RDY,MYL,PFE,EXAS,GHDX

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were rising, including a 0.4% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index in afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up over 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling nearly 0.2%.

(-) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ( RDY ) declined 4.5% on Monday after the Indian drugmaker reported an increase in fiscal Q1 revenue to INR38.44 billion from INR37.21 billion during the year-ago period but still trailing the INR39.98 billion Street view. The company also said that chief operating officer Erez Israeli was elevated to CEO.

(+) Mylan ( MYL ) rose over 13% after Monday agreeing to an all-stock merger with Pfizer's Upjohn off-patent branded and generic medicines unit and creating a new company with between $19 billion to $20 billion in projected FY20 revenue. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Mylan investors will own 43% of the new company after each of their shares convert into one share of the new company. Mylan CEO Heather Bresch also will retire, effective with the deal closing.

(-) Exact Sciences ( EXAS ) declined 8% after announcing a $2.8 billion buyout transaction of Genomic Health ( GHDX ). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Genomic Health investors will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in Exact Science stock for each of their shares, subject to a 10% collar based on Exact Sciences' volume-weighted average price during the 45 trading days ended July 26.