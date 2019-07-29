Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.31%

PFE: -3.34%

ABT: +0.28%

MRK: +0.93%

AMGN: +0.43%

Most healthcare giants were gaining pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Mylan ( MYL ), which was advancing by 13% after Pfizer ( PFE ) agreed to the all-stock merger of its off-patent branded and generic medicines business Upjohn with Mylan to establish a new pharmaceutical company in which Pfizer shareholders would own a 57% stake and Mylan shareholders would own the rest. Pfizer was recently down more than 3%.

(-) Exact Sciences ( EXAS ) was declining by more than 6% after it agreed to acquire Genomic Health ( GHDX ) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.8 billion in a move to create a leading cancer diagnostics company. Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock, subject to a 10% collar centered on Exact Sciences' volume-weighted average price for the 45 trading days ended July 26. Genomic Health was up over 3% after the news.

(+) Sanofi ( SNY ) was advancing by more than 2% after i t report ed a non-GAAP Q2 EPS of EUR1.31 ($1.46), up from EUR1.25 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus of EUR1.24.