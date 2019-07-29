Quantcast

Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.31%

PFE: -3.34%

ABT: +0.28%

MRK: +0.93%

AMGN: +0.43%

Most healthcare giants were gaining pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Mylan ( MYL ), which was advancing by 13% after Pfizer ( PFE ) agreed to the all-stock merger of its off-patent branded and generic medicines business Upjohn with Mylan to establish a new pharmaceutical company in which Pfizer shareholders would own a 57% stake and Mylan shareholders would own the rest. Pfizer was recently down more than 3%.

(-) Exact Sciences ( EXAS ) was declining by more than 6% after it agreed to acquire Genomic Health ( GHDX ) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.8 billion in a move to create a leading cancer diagnostics company. Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock, subject to a 10% collar centered on Exact Sciences' volume-weighted average price for the 45 trading days ended July 26. Genomic Health was up over 3% after the news.

(+) Sanofi ( SNY ) was advancing by more than 2% after i t report ed a non-GAAP Q2 EPS of EUR1.31 ($1.46), up from EUR1.25 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus of EUR1.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: MYL , PFE , EXAS , GHDX , SNY


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar