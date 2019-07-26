Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks rose Friday, including a more than 0.6% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 0.9%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Zimmer Biomet Holdings ( ZBH ) was ahead 7.6% in late Friday trade after the medical device conglomerate reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and also raised its forecast for FY19 net income and sales. The company earned $1.93 per share during the three months ended June 30, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share, while revenue slipped to $1.99 billion from $2.01 billion last year, but also narrowly topping the $1.98 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) eHealth ( EHTH ) was soaring on Friday, rising 27%, after the online health insurance exchan ge report ed a surprise adjusted Q2 profit and its revenue for the three months ended June 30 more than doubled compared with the year-ago period, also exceeding Wall Street expectations. It earned $0.10 per share, excluding one-time items, reversing a $0.40 per share non-GAAP net loss last year, while revenue climbed 101% to $65.8 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.36 per share adjusted loss on $41 million in revenue.

(+) Omnicell ( OMCL ) climbed 6.5% after the automated drug dispenser company reported improved non-GAAP Q2 profit and sales and beating analyst forecasts. Non-GAAP net income rose to $0.67 per share from $0.46 per share last year while revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $217.4 million compared with Wall Street estimates expecting the company to earn $0.63 per share on $214.1 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30.

(-) Merit Medical Systems ( MMSI ) dropped over 25% after reporting Q2 financial results missing analyst estimates and lowered its forecast for adjusted EPS for FY19 below Wall Street expectations, prompting a downgrade of the medical instruments company on Friday to market perform from outperform at Wells Fargo.