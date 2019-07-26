Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.29%

PFE: Flat

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.01%

AMGN: -0.06%

Health care heavyweights were narrowly mixed pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Neuralstem ( CUR ) was tumbling by more than 38% after the biotechnology company priced a public offering of almost 2.8 million units at $2.70 apiece, for gross proceeds of $7.5 million. Shares of the company's common stock last closed at $3.72.

(+) eHealth ( EHTH ), which was advancing by over 17% after reporting a surprise adjusted Q2 profit of $0.10 per share during the three months ended June 30, excluding one-time items, reversing a $0.40 per share non-GAAP net loss during the same quarter last year and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.36 per share adjusted loss.

(+) Verastem ( VSTM ) was up more than 9% on the back of an exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi ( SNY ) to develop and commercialize Copiktra or duvelisib, for the treatment of all oncology indications in Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States, Turkey, the Middle East and Africa.