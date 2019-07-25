Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: WST,GEMP,NVCR,QGEN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.13%

PFE -0.48%

ABT -0.80%

MRK +0.18%

AMGN -0.78%

Health care stocks trimmed their mid-day decline, including a nearly 0.2% dip for the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down slightly more than 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also fell over 1.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) West Pharmaceutical Services ( WST ) was ahead more than 8% in late Thursday trading after the medical device company announced Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its forecast for adjusted FY19 net income above analyst estimates and increased its quarterly dividend by $0.01 over its most recent distribution to $0.16 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Gemphire Therapeutics ( GEMP ) climbed 33.5% after agreeing to an all-stock transaction merging the biopharmaceuticals company with privately-held NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals. Under terms of the proposed deal, Gempire will issue enough stock that NeuroBo shareholders will own 95.94% of the combined companies, which will trade under the NRBO ticker symbol.

(+) Novocure ( NVCR ) rose nearly 9% on Thursday after the specialty medications company reported a $0.01 per share net loss for its Q2 ended June 30, paring a $0.17 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a net loss of $0.07 per share. Net revenue grew 41% over the year-ago period, rising to $86.7 million from $61.5 million last year and also topping the $79 million analyst mean.

(-) Qiagen ( QGEN ) fell 5.4% this afternoon. The genetic diagnostics company reported a rise in Q2 revenue to $381.6 million compared with $377.2 million in sales during the year-ago period but trailing the $383 million analyst mean.