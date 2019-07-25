Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NVCR,GEMP,QGEN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.82%

PFE -0.49%

ABT -0.72%

MRK +0.43%

AMGN -0.50%

Health care stocks were mixed, including a 0.1% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Novocure ( NVCR ) rose over 10% on Thursday after the specialty medications company reported a $0.01 per share net loss for its Q2 ended June 30, paring a $0.17 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a net loss of $0.07 per share. Net revenue grew 41% over the year-ago period, rising to $86.7 million from $61.5 million last year and also topping the $79 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Gemphire Therapeutics ( GEMP ) climbed 15% after agreeing to an all-stock transaction merging the biopharmaceuticals company with privately held NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals. Under terms of the proposed deal, Gempire will issue enough stock that NeuroBo shareholders will own 95.94% of the combined companies, which will trade under the NRBO ticker symbol.

(-) Qiagen ( QGEN ) fell 5.7% this afternoon. The genetic diagnostics company reported a rise in Q2 revenue to $381.6 million compared with $377.2 million in sales during the year-ago period but trailing the $383 million analyst mean.