Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: GEMP, QGEN, AZN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.1%

PFE: -0.20%

ABT: -0.10%

MRK: +0.73%

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were mixed in Thursday pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Gemphire Therapeutics ( GEMP ), which was surging 60% after the company said it has agreed to merge its wholly owned subsidiary with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in an all-stock deal.

(-) Qiagen ( QGEN ) was down almost 6% as i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, same as a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for $0.31 a share. Net sales rose to $381.6 million compared with $377.2 million in the year-earlier period. The CapIQ forecast was for $383 million.

(+) Astrazeneca ( AZN ) was up over 5% amid Q2 results that exceeded Street estimates and lowered its FY sales growth outlook but maintained its core EPS guidance. The UK-based drug maker posted Q2 core earnings of $0.73 per share, which bested the consensus estimate of $0.62 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. Revenue for the June quarter came in at $5.82 billion, higher than the CapIQ revenue forecast of $5.57 billion.