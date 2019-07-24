Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks retreated Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping over 0.2% this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index turned 0.1% higher in late trade.

(-) Gilead Sciences ( GILD ) was little changed Wednesday afternoon, drifting off a nearly 1% mid-morning gain after the specialty drugmaker late Tuesday presented positive results from a pair of early-stage studies of its GS-9620 and GS-986 investigational genetic agents, saying the pre-clinical and phase I trials demonstrated the toll-like receptor 7 agonist, together with other drug regimens, potentially can lead to viral remission in patients with the HIV virus.

(+) Genomic Health ( GHDX ) rose 15% on Wednesday after the genetic diagnosis company was selected to replace Electronics For Imaging ( EFII ) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective with the start of trading on Monday, July 29.

(+) Edwards Lifesciences ( EW ) climbed nearly 10% on Wednesday after the medical device company reported an 11% increase in adjusted EPS to $1.38 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.33. Net sales rose 15% year-over-year to $1.09 billion from $943.7 million last year, also exceeding the $1.045 billion analyst mean.

(-) Seattle Genetics ( SGEN ) dropped 3.7% after late Tuesday pricing a $500 million offering of 7.14 million shares of stock at $70 apiece, representing a 7.8% discount to Tuesday's closing price.