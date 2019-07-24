Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.26%

PFE -0.97%

ABT -0.90%

MRK -0.41%

AMGN -0.39%

Health care stocks were retreating Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping over 0.4% this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was little changed.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Genomic Health ( GHDX ) rose 13% on Wednesday after the genetic diagnosis company was selected to replace Electronics For Imaging ( EFII ) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective with the start of trading on Monday, July 29.

In other sector news:

(+) Edwards Lifesciences ( EW ) climbed 8% on Wednesday after the medical device company reported an 11% increase in adjusted EPS to $1.38 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.33. Net sales rose 15% year-over-year to $1.09 billion from $943.7 million last year, also exceeding the $1.045 billion analyst mean.

(-) Seattle Genetics ( SGEN ) dropped 5.5% after late Tuesday pricing a $500 million offering of 7.14 million shares of stock at $70 apiece, representing a 7.8% discount to Tuesday's closing price.