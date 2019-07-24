Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: ANTM, SGEN, TMO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.12%

PFE: -0.02%

ABT: -0.23%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were flat to lower pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Seattle Genetics ( SGEN ) was retreating by more than 8% after it priced 7,142,858 shares at $70 each in a public offering. The offering is expected to close on or about July 26.

(-) Anthem ( ANTM ), which was down more than 2% after booking Q2 adjusted earnings of $4.64 per share, up from $4.25 in the same period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $4.62 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO ) was declining by more than 2% as i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.04 per share versus $2.75 per share in the comparable period last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were anticipating adjusted EPS of $3.00.