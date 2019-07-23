Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

Health care giants were mixed in Tuesday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include

(-) Viveve Medical ( VIVE ), was down 63% after reporting aftermarket Monday disappointing results for its Liberate-International trial for stress urinary incontinence ( SUI ) in women, unveiled plans to transition to a new US business model, and said it is considering a review of financial and strategic alternatives.

(-) Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( MRNS ) plunged 66% after saying Tuesday that results from part two of a phase 2 Magnolia clinical trial showed ganaxolone was "well-tolerated" but at 28 days, did not show much difference from the placebo.

(-) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( ACAD ) dropped 13% on Tuesday after reporting on Monday top-line results from its phase 3 ENHANCE study evaluating pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment in adult schizophrenia patients did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint, but showed a consistent trend in improvement of psychotic symptoms.